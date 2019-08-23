BALSAM LAKE — The Polk County sheriff's office held a news conference Friday in regard to Rose Marie Bly, who went missing in 2009.
"In an effort to bring this case back into the spotlight," the department's Facebook page reads, "the Sheriff’s Office is taking a new approach in an effort to bring this case back into the news. The overall goal? Generate new conversation, and in turn, tips and information which will hopefully help us bring this case to a resolution."
On Aug. 21, 2009, she left her residence in northwest Polk County and was believed to be on her way to Cushing. Since then, the sheriff's office has received over 200 tips and has interviewed more than 150 people.
Anyone with information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Rose Marie Bly is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-485-8300.