The season's first significant snowfall Wednesday morning kept area law enforcement officers busy.
Thirty-four crashes were reported in the city of Eau Claire, with one of them involving an injury, Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said.
There were also four vehicles that needed assistance after going into the ditch, she said.
A spokeswoman from the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers from its Eau Claire region responded to 11 crashes, one of which involved a minor injury.
Troopers also responded to 10 vehicle runoffs and reports of eight broken down vehicles for issues such as flat tires.
Twenty-three people were on an Altoona school bus when it was rear-ended Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred on Lake Road, near Lake Altoona.
Altoona police said no one was injured in the crash.