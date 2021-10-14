EAU CLAIRE — Two blocks of downtown Eau Claire thoroughfare South Farwell Street will be closed until this evening.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the blocks of South Farwell Street between Main and East Lake streets were closed due to work on traffic signals.

During the road closure traffic is being detoured one block away to South Dewey Street, which runs parallel to South Farwell Street.

The affected blocks are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. today — pending weather that allows crews to finish their work by then, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.