TOWN OF TREMPEALEAU -- A motorist was taken by ambulance from the scene after a sedan-truck crash Monday in Trempealeau County.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
A commercial box truck and the sedan collided at about 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 93 and 54/35 in the town of Trempealeau. The single occupant of the sedan was transported by Tri State Ambulance service.
The investigation, which continues, indicates both drivers believed it was their turn to travel through the intersection before the collision.
Those involved the accident were not identified.