OSHKOSH — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours on Monday, Dec. 13, in two west-central Wisconsin counties.

These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or discuss federal matters.

The one-hour sessions are scheduled at the following times and locations:

• Trempealeau County: 10 a.m., Osseo City Hall, 13712 Eighth St.

• Clark County: noon, Granton Village Hall, 210 Maple St.