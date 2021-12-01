Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
OSHKOSH — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours on Monday, Dec. 13, in two west-central Wisconsin counties.
These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or discuss federal matters.
The one-hour sessions are scheduled at the following times and locations:
• Trempealeau County: 10 a.m., Osseo City Hall, 13712 Eighth St.
• Clark County: noon, Granton Village Hall, 210 Maple St.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.