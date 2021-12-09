OSHKOSH — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours next week in several west-central Wisconsin counties.

These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or discuss federal matters.

The one-hour sessions are scheduled at the following times and locations:

• St. Croix County: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Roberts Village Hall, 107 E. Maple St.

• Rusk County: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bruce Village Hall, 100 W. River Ave.

• Chippewa County: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cadott Village Hall, 110 Central St.

• Dunn County: 10 a.m. Friday, Boyceville Village Hall, 1233 Charlotte St.

• Eau Claire County: noon Friday, Pleasant Valley Town Hall, S10414 Highway HH, Eleva.