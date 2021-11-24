OSHKOSH — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours next week in several west-central Wisconsin counties.

These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or discuss federal matters.

The one-hour sessions are scheduled at the following times and locations:

• Pierce County: 10 a.m. Monday, Elmwood village offices, 323 W. Winter Ave.

• Pepin County: noon Monday, Pepin village offices, 508 Second St.

• Buffalo County: 2 p.m. Monday, Fountain City Hall, 42 N. Main St.

• Barron County: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Barron City Hall, 1456 E. LaSalle Ave.