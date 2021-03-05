MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers recently appointed state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, to the Climate Change Task Force.
Smith is now the Democratic senator on the task force, replacing retired Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona.
Smith said extreme weather events caused by climate change have made flooding worse in western Wisconsin, destroying farmers’ livelihoods, and added that the state must take climate change seriously and act swiftly to respond to the threat.
“Climate Change is the greatest threat to our way of life," Smith said in a statement. "I’m honored to join the Climate Change Task Force and develop plans to make our communities more resilient and livable for future generations."
Evers established the Climate Change Task Force in October 2019. Since it was created, the panel has held listening sessions and received input from residents across the state. The task force developed a Climate Change Report in response to these listening sessions that includes policy proposals intended to build more sustainable communities.