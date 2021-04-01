MADISON — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will host an interactive virtual budget listening session on Monday, April 12.
The session will enable Smith to hear from constituents about Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial state budget proposal.
Participants must register in advance, although there is no deadline to register. People can register Smith’s website at legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/31/smith.
Participants are encouraged to watch Smith’s budget presentation in advance and bring questions to the session. The budget presentation can be found on YouTube or Smith’s website.
More information about the event is available by contacting Alyssa Neuser at 608-266-8546 or Alyssa.Neuser@legis.wisconsin.gov.