MADISON — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, recently announced he will host a virtual interview with public health experts focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal, in response to the large surge of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, is to enable residents to learn directly from the experts about their work and the preventive measures they recommend to keep communities safe.
Smith is inviting Wisconsin residents to submit questions they would like answered related to the pandemic in advance of the interview. Questions should be emailed by Thursday to Sen.Smith@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Smith will be interviewing Peter Thielen, a UW-La Crosse graduate who is a senior scientist in the Research and Exploratory Development Department at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, and Dr. Paraic Kenny, director of the Kabara Cancer Research Institute of the Gundersen Medical Foundation who also teaches at UW-La Crosse and at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
The interview will be posted to Smith’s Facebook Page (@SenSmithWI) in mid-November.