EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will hold an outdoor budget listening session from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Phoenix Park Pavilion in Eau Claire.
Attendees will be expected to wear a well-fitting face covering, social distance from others and stay home if sick. Individuals should also bring their own lawn chair or folding chair to the listening session.
The focus will be on Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial state budget proposal. Participants are encouraged to watch Smith’s budget presentation in advance and bring questions to the listening session.
The budget presentation can be found on Smith’s website at legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/31/smith/.