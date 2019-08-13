Chippewa Valley residents interested in adding solar panels to their homes or businesses can attend one of several upcoming educational meetings.
The Solarize Eau Claire initiative is a series of free informational sessions that also include the opportunity to use a volume discount for solar panel installations.
“We are really excited to partner with this program. Not only will it make it easier to obtain solar before the 30% tax credit ends this year, but it will also provide our technical college students installation training opportunities, growing the area’s clean energy jobs,” Adam Wehling, dean of agriculture, energy and transportation at Chippewa Valley Technical College, said in a news release.
CVTC, cities of Eau Claire and Altoona, Eau Claire County and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association are supporting the bulk solar group purchasing program that includes Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.
Upcoming hour-long sessions are:
• 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., today, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
• 2 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 26, CVTC Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road.
• 11 a.m., Aug. 27, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
• 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Altoona City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.
• 2 and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 9, CVTC Energy Education Center.
• Noon, Sept. 10, Altoona City Hall.
• 2 and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 23, CVTC Energy Education Center.
• 11 a.m., Sept. 24, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
• 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Altoona City Hall.
For more information and additional session times, go to SolarizeEauClaire.com.