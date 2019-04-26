The state Department of Corrections has notified Eau Claire police that convicted sex offender Tyler N. Mills will be released from prison on Tuesday.
Mills, 39, will be under the supervision of the corrections department.
In Kings County, Wash., Mills was convicted of voyeurism in both March and December 2003, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in May 2005.
In Eau Claire County, Mills was convicted of child enticement in May 2008.
Mills will be residing in the 100 block of Illinois Street in Eau Claire.
As conditions of his release, Mills must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, be on GPS monitoring and only leave his residence between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Mills also cannot have contact with children, drink alcohol, enter taverns or use the internet or electronic devices.
Inquiries regarding Mills should be made to Lona Sullivan, a field supervisor for the corrections department, at 715-450-1558.