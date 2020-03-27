The Eau Claire Police Department has been notified that convicted sex offender Daniel R. Ybarra will be released from prison on Tuesday.
Ybarra will live in the 100 block of Randall Street and be under supervision by the state Department of Corrections.
Ybarra was convicted of a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child in June 2006 in Eau Claire County.
Ybarra, 37, must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, undergo electronic monitoring and have no unsupervised contact with children.
Questions concerning Ybarra's release should be directed to DOC supervisor Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.