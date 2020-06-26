A sex offender will be released from prison on Tuesday and live in the 100 block of Randall Street.
Eau Claire police said Robert E. Meeks, 44, will be under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections.
Meeks was convicted of a felony count of third-degree sexual assault in June 2010 in Eau Claire County.
Meeks' conditions of release include lifetime sex offender registration, complying with sex offender rules, cooperating with electronic monitoring and having no unsupervised contact with children.
Questions regarding Meeks should be directed to DOC supervisor Michael Felton at 715-450-2883.