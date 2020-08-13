EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police have been notified that sex offender Troy P. Hoople, 51, will be released from prison on Tuesday.
Hoople, who will be under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections, was convicted of a felony count of possession of child pornography in January 2019 in Eau Claire County.
Hoople will be living at a DOC-monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street. Conditions of Hoople's release include lifetime sex offender registration, complying with sex offender registrant rules, cooperating with electronic monitoring and having no unsupervised contact with children.
Questions regarding Hoople should be directed to DOC supervisor Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.