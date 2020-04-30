Eau Claire police have been notified that sex offender Michael D. Demars will be released from prison on Tuesday.
Demars, 53, will live at a state Department of Corrections-monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street.
Demars' previous convictions include two felony counts of possession of child pornography in September 2016 in Eau Claire County.
Conditions of Demars' release include lifetime sex offender registration, complying with all sex offender rules, cooperating with electronic monitoring and having no unsupervised contact with children.
Inquiries regarding Demars should be directed to DOC supervisor Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.