Convicted sex offender Walter T. Mallett, 43, will be released from prison on Tuesday and live in the 100 block of Randall Street, Eau Claire police said.
Mallett's previous convictions include third-degree sexual assault in September 1998 in Dunn County and third-degree sexual assault in July 2003 in Eau Claire County.
Mallett has been released from prison several times on other convictions and rules violations after being released from his original conviction in 1998.
Mallett's placement will be temporary. The state Department of Corrections will continue to try to find a long-term placement for Mallett.
Conditions of Mallett's release include registering as a sex offender, lifetime GPS monitoring, no contact with children and no alcohol or taverns.
Mallett will only be able to leave his residence between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All questions related to Mallett's release should be directed to the DOC's Lona Sullivan at 715-450-1558.