Convicted sex offender James A. Bever will be released from prison on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and live at 932 Broadway St., No. 19, in Menomonie, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Police Department.
Bever was convicted in 1998 of first-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child in Dunn County.
Upon release, Bever will be placed on supervision and will be subject to GPS monitoring. He will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life.