The sexual assault case against a former Eau Claire day care center employee accused of inappropriately touching one of the children in his care has been dismissed.
A felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child against Tyler M. Thompson, 26, now of Holmen, was dismissed with prejudice this week by Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds.
Manydeeds dismissed the charge with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, provided that Thompson does not seek to appeal or overturn the substantiation of child abuse.
Thompson's trial was set to start on Monday.
In her motion to dismiss the case, Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Crystal Jensen said she didn't believe she could prove the matter beyond a reasonable doubt.
"The state has concerns with some of the content with the forensic interview of the child and in establishing the required intent for sexual contact given the facts and circumstances of this case," Jensen said in her motion.
Thompson was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017.
Thompson was accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl while he was employed at the Learning Tree Child Care Center in Eau Claire.