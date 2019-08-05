A felony sexual assault charge against an Eau Claire man has been dismissed.
Tyler J. Davis, 27, 3625 Briarcrest Drive, had been charged in Eau Claire County Court with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Judge John Manydeeds recently dismissed the charge without prejudice, meaning it could be re-filed at a later date.
"The state is not in a position to try this case," Eau Claire County assistant district attorney Ellen Anderson said in her motion to dismiss the charge.
Davis was accused of sexual assaulting a 3-year-old girl on at least five occasions between January and April in 2018.
Police said the sexual contact occurred at an Eau Claire residence.