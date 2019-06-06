A sexual assault charge against an Eau Claire man has been dismissed.
A felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and a misdemeanor count of intimidation of a victim were dismissed for James D. Kittleson, 52, Burnell Drive.
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King sought dismissal of the charges because he didn't think he could meet the burden of proof at trial.
When the charges were filed in August, Kittleson was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl the previous month at an Eau Claire County residence.