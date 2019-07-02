The sexual assault case for an Elk Mound man accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Eau Claire has been dismissed.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen declared a mistrial during a jury trial on Monday and dismissed a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child for Adam J. Sharpe, 36.
The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled by prosecutors at a later date.
According to the criminal complaint:
Sharpe is accused of having sexual contact with the girl between spring 2016 and spring 2017 at an Eau Claire residence.
The girl said it happened on just one occasion.
The girl’s mother learned about the incident from the child last year.