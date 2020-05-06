The on-ramp to southbound U.S. 53 from Highway 48 in Rice Lake is anticipated to be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The closure is for the installation of a storm sewer connection essential for drainage for the current stage of construction.
The closure is weather dependent.
Once the connection is made and the on-ramp is reopened, the storm sewer trench will be paved under flagging operations.
Construction around the U.S. 53/Highway 48 interchange in Rice Lake began in April.