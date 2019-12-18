From 1957 to 1965 my two brothers and I grew up on a wheat farm in Oklahoma. We were in grade school and our parents were both teachers and farmers. We lived in a remodelled one-room country schoolhouse owned by my grandparents. It was a great place to grow up. About a half mile from the house was our fishing pond which was a year-round source of entertainment. The pond became our favorite and only skating rink.
Winters were colder during that “little ice age” period in Oklahoma. My father and my aunt had lived in Canada when they were young so ice skating and hockey had penetrated their DNA. Our mother skated, too, probably because Dad managed to get her on ice during their courting days. So when Dad saw the frozen pond he didn't hesitate to look for skates for his boys. The only source to buy them in Oklahoma was from the Sears catalogue, and you can imagine the excitement when the boxes with skates were opened on Christmas. To accommodate future growth, the skates were ordered several sizes too large. Multiple layers of socks were needed to make them work.
When Dad saw how much we enjoyed skating he pulled his home built camper down beside the pond. During the Christmas break we spent all day skating, with breaks from skating spent in the camper as a warming house. Mom would come down and skate with us and bring food and hot chocolate. This daily routine continued until either school started or the ice melted; can’t remember which came first.
Christmas break on the pond became an annual event, and of course with the same skates. This beloved tradition continued even on rough or slushy ice. To play hockey, Dad cut hockey sticks out of plywood, and for a puck, rocks in a shoe polish container wrapped with electrical tape served quite well. We played two-on-two hockey matches and became quite competitive. In one of those matches I learned the meaning of the penalty box when I hooked my brother on his breakaway, brought him down, and I had to leave the ice until he stopped crying and recovered.
These memories are special and likely unique. Climate change and culture have helped assure this. Oklahoma no longer has frozen pond winters, and even in Wisconsin children spend most of their skating time indoors during scheduled times.
The skates I own are still from that period of skating in Oklahoma; I finally grew into them. Those skates remind me how much fun and joy the gift of skates brought to our family. My hope is that similar gifts of love can bring joyful memories to our children and grandchildren.