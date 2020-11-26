Eau Claire – Clouds will move out of the Chippewa Valley for a while, offering a break after several days of less-than-sunny weather.
The National Weather Service expects a very warm Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. But that’s the exception. The rest of the forecast includes near-normal temperatures with daily highs generally in the mid-30s. There’s no snow in the forecast through midweek.
Average highs for the final week of November are around 35 degrees, though there’s quite a difference between the records. Friday’s warmest temperature ever came in 1998, when it topped out at 67 degrees. Two years earlier the thermometer dipped to -5 for a low.