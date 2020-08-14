Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy department.
This is the month to see planets and meteors.
I read a Facebook post that said, “On Aug. 27, Mars will become as big as the full moon,” but sadly Mars doesn’t change size that radically.
So that meme is a joke or hoax.
This “hoax” has shown up since August 2003 when Mars was very bright (but not noticeably large), although it started as an email (“forward this to all your friends!”).
But I have been eager to see Mars in the night sky again, and for the first time this year it is rising by 11 p.m. (so midnight is a good time to look for it), plus has started to brighten.
Mars outshines most of the brightest stars already, and will be brightest this year in October (not in August, no matter you might have heard).
Reddish Mars is never large enough to see detail without a telescope, so don’t hope to ever see it “as big as the full moon.”
You can easily see Jupiter and Saturn in the early evening, nicely positioned and outshining the real stars.
Venus is not visible until the pre-dawn hours, but last night it reached “greatest western elongation” (meaning “farthest from the sun in the sky and seen before sunrise”).
So if you are up before dawn, take a look for Venus it’ll be the bright morning star.
There have been a lot of meteors lately — those streaks of light called “falling stars.”
They move fast and then are gone (satellites move slow and steady).
The annual Perseid Meteor Shower peaked on Tuesday night so it’s time to get out and look for meteors.
You should still see meteors for a couple more weeks since this shower tapers off slowly.
Meteor showers are times with a high rate of meteors (they occur as the earth passes through a stream of particles that came from a comet).
Meteors are caused by small bits of speeding material entering Earth’s atmosphere and causing the air to glow.
The best way to enjoy a meteor shower is to settle onto a lawn chair or blanket in a dark area, stare at the sky, and lower your expectations.
It seems to take about 10 minutes of futile watching before the person with you sees a meteor.
At that moment you’ll be looking in the wrong direction.
If you are lucky, you will see a really bright one — a “fireball” (I will be looking at my lawn chair at exactly that moment).
The best meteor viewing is after midnight, and if you are up that late you can see Mars as well as Jupiter and Saturn.
A note for the serious meteor watchers, who know the best meteors are just before dawn. You will get a great view of Venus (which you can probably see by 3 a.m.)
Good luck on the weather and try not to wake me up.
Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.