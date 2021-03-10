EAU CLAIRE – Tuesday had springlike temperatures. Today might have springlike storms.
The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms will be a factor throughout today, with the chance for some storms to become severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concerns.
Gusty winds expected this evening prompted a wind advisory from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday. Winds of 15-25 mph are expected, though gusts could approach 45 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center placed much of the area in the slight risk category for severe weather. That means scattered severe storms are possible, but forecasters do not expect them to be long-lived or widespread.
The SPC defines a severe thunderstorm as having wind gusts of at least 58 mph, hail of at least one inch diameter, or a tornado.