Sojourner House today is moving its shelter to the O'Brien Rink at the Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St.
For the first two nights, adult men and women experiencing homelessness will be asked to meet at the Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St., at 5:30 p.m. to be transported to the Hobbs Ice Center.
Starting Monday, guests will be asked to report directly to the Hobbs Ice Center.
The move is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hours of operation will be 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week until it is safe to return to the Barstow Street location.
Sojourner House officials say the larger location at Hobbs Ice Center allows for better social distancing.
The Red Cross is supplying cots to be used at the ice center.