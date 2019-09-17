Roughly 150 Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company are deploying to the Middle East this fall.
Headquartered in Spooner with a detachment in Ashland, the 829th will mobilize to U.S. Central Command as a versatile construction element in support of an engineer battalion from Indiana.
The 829th, formerly based in Chippewa Falls, most recently deployed to Afghanistan in 2013-14, but it also deployed to Iraq in 2003-04 and again in 2009-10. The unit has also participated in a number of overseas training missions including missions in Trinidad in 2007 and El Salvador in 2013.
The Wisconsin National Guard is planning a send-off ceremony for the deploying troops and will release those details at a later date.