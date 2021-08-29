TOWN OF EAU GALLE -- A Spring Valley man has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the town of Eau Galle.
According to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:
The St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center received a call at about 3:14 p.m. Friday of a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 63 and Highway N.
Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2013 Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup operated by Jenna M. Achterhof, 25, of Wilson, which was northbound on 63, and a 2020 Toyota RAV4 operated by Douglas A. Last, 82, eastbound on Highway N.
From witness statements and evidence at the scene, Last's vehicle had stopped at a stop sign on N and pulled out in front of Achterhof's vehicle, which had the right of way at the uncontrolled intersection. Achterhof's Silverado struck Last's RAV4, and both vehicles ended up in the roadway.
Last was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, where he was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County medical examiner. Achterhof was transported by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.
Actherhof was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; Last was wearing his seat belt.
The St. Croix Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Baldwin Police Department, United Fire and Baldwin EMS, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The incident, which remains under investigation, represents the seventh traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2021.