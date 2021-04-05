EAU CLAIRE – A power outage in Eau Claire on Monday is being blamed on a squirrel.
About 5,500 customers lost power for about 30 minutes after what Xcel Energy described as an “animal contact” in a substation near London Road. Power was back on just after 9 a.m.
Animal-caused outages are much more common than many people realize, with some assessments suggesting only the weather knocks out power more frequently. In fact, the American Public Power Association says squirrels are the single biggest cause of outages in Region 2, which includes Wisconsin.
Squirrels are far from alone in causing power failures worldwide. Birds, snakes and even jellyfish have been blamed for outages.