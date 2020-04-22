The state Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a two-year improvement project Monday on U.S. 12 between U.S. 63 and Highway 128 in the villages of Baldwin and Woodville and towns of Baldwin and Springfield, all in St. Croix County.
Proposed improvements in 2020 include removing deteriorated asphalt pavement, resurfacing U.S. 12 and making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders.
The project also includes improvements to curb and gutter, culvert pipes and beam guard, along with signing and pavement marking.
In 2021, the project will continue with the reconstruction of the U.S. 12 and Highway 128 intersection.
During construction, U.S. 12 will remain open to traffic.
Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single-lane closures with flagging throughout the project in 2020.
The first year of construction is scheduled for completion by October.