CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.
Charles J. Gilbert, 48, N13067 Fernwall Ave., appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Monday. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Gilbert be held on a $1,500 cash bond. He returns to court March 10.
Online jail records show Gilbert was incarcerated at 7 p.m. Saturday. No details of his arrest were immediately available Tuesday.
Gilbert was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2016 in Chippewa County Court and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation, online court records show.