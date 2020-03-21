Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
The universe is a mysterious place, and here on Earth the global pandemic stunned us.
Almost every event in the Chippewa Valley has been proactively cancelled, including UW-Eau Claire planetarium shows and the astronomy talks at Hobbs Observatory at Beaver Creek Reserve.
But we have been given a valuable gift: with almost every social activity temporarily taken away, we now remember to go outside and enjoy nature.
On your list of things to do outdoors this month, add “enjoy astronomy.”
By day, you can walk the Planet Walk in Phoenix Park, and on clear nights enjoy the bright stars of our spring sky.
If it is clear and dark out, get a travel mug of cocoa and head out to your backyard or maybe the open field of a nearby school.
Have you already seen Venus? It’s the amazingly bright “star” seen high in the west-southwest sky.
Venus is brighter in the evening sky, as well as setting later, than we’ll see for a few years. See how soon you can find Venus in the sky after the sun sets.
Tonight sunset is at 7:30 p.m. and the sky will be very dark by 8:30 p.m.
Watch Venus move night by night across the stars, reaching the Pleiades star cluster by April 3, and see the crescent moon near them both on March 28.
Invite someone to work with you on learning to find more constellations and stars.
How about the dog star, Sirius? Here’s a hint: Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky.
How about the Pleiades, known as the Seven Sisters?
The best constellation ever, Orion, is high in the early evening sky right now. Have you already checked out the reddish star in Orion, Betelgeuse? It is unusually dim right now – but getting brighter slowly – take a look before it looks normal again.
Try to find Taurus and Gemini.
So you need a star chart? Click “Download Now” at skymaps.com. And try a starchart app like Night Sky or SkyView Lite that tells you what is up when you point your smart phone at the sky.
The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible from Eau Claire today at 8:45 p.m., looking like a bright star moving from the west-southwest and across the north sky.
The ISS has a great pass here on Sunday, appearing at 7:57 p.m. high in the southwest for three minutes, and another pass at 9:35 p.m. high in the northwest. There are apps that tell you when you can see the ISS at your location.
What an opportunity if you have a telescope that you have been meaning to get out of the closet! Now is the time.
Look at Venus through a telescope and see if you can tell it has a “phase” like the moon does — it is moving toward a “crescent.”
And for a challenge, try to locate the Orion Nebula.
The easiest telescope target is the moon, which will be in the evening sky for a couple of weeks starting around Friday.
And finally, this is the best time of year to look for the Zodiacal Light. For the next few days when there is no moon, go to a dark place and look west around 8:30 to 9 p.m. You might see a large hazy band of light slanting leftward up from the horizon and past Venus.
Take a moment to step back and reflect on the calm and unchanging patterns of the night sky.
And when our current event restrictions end, you can still spend evenings looking up at the sky, savoring the peace of knowing the familiar night sky.
Lauren Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.