EAU CLAIRE — The Republican Party of Eau Claire County was named top county party of the year in 2021 during the recent state Republican Party convention.
Eau Claire County GOP Chairman Scott Bolstad said factors considered for the award include: number of members, membership retention, social media, events, fundraising and poll worker recruitment.
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow visited Eau Claire on Thursday to help celebrate the achievement.
