The State Theatre in downtown Eau Claire is set to reopen this Friday as a community center and event venue.
A grand opening will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting, fair, local music and a screening of documentary film "For They Know Not What They Do," according to a news release from Joe Luginbill, president of the Luginbill Children's Foundation, which operates the building.
The reopening is free and open to the public.
Through a state grant and partnership with workforce center Workforce Resource, the building has received interior and exterior renovations, Luginbill said.
After closing in 2018, the building was bought by Azara Properties of Elk Mound, according to Leader-Telegram records.
The State Theatre is located at 316 Eau Claire St.