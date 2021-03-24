EAU CLAIRE – Storm spotter training will take place online again this spring, and six sessions are scheduled for area residents.
The sessions begin next month and continue through the first week of May. Each session runs about an hour and 15 minutes. The National Weather Service said the classes include slides and video on safety, storm structure and intensity, and how people can report severe weather.
All sessions are being conducted via GoToWebinar, and each of the six sessions is identical. Each also takes place at 7 p.m. CDT.
Dates are:
Tuesday, April 6
Tuesday, April 13
Tuesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 21
Wednesday, April 28
Monday, May 3
Storm spotters play an important role during severe weather, providing real-time reports of conditions on the ground. They are able to confirm radar-indicated phenomena, including tornadoes, which enhances warnings to the public.
Links to sign up for any of the training sessions are at https://www.weather.gov/mpx/OnlineSkywarnTraining.