EAU CLAIRE ̶ Forecasters still expect some rumbles of thunder for Eau Claire, but the risk of severe storms Thursday night and Friday seems to have shifted south.
The storms will break a run of unusually hot and humid weather for the area. Thursday’s high is expected to reach 87, warmer than the average of 80 for the date but nowhere near the record of 96. Sunny skies will help raise temperatures.
The storms arrive during the overnight hours, with the National Weather Service saying primarily after 4 a.m. The morning drive is likely to be wet, and Friday has a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day. The storms should move out of the area by Friday night.
The Storm Prediction Center originally expected a slight risk of severe weather to extend to just north of Eau Claire. That changed by Thursday morning, though. Now Eau Claire sits on the northern edge of the area SPC forecasters are watching, but isn’t quite in it.
People can take only so much comfort from that, though. Weather pays little attention to lines on a map, so people should still stay aware of conditions and have multiple ways of receiving alerts if they are issued.
Conditions will be much more pleasant after the front moves through. NWS forecasters expect sunny skies with highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. A chance of rain returns next week, but temperatures will remain in the 70s.