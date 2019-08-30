More road closures related to the State Street construction project will limit access to UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus from Tuesday, Sept. 3 to at least Sept. 27, university chief of police Jay Dobson told students, staff and faculty Friday.
The Garfield Avenue and State Street intersection adjacent to campus will be closed Tuesday through Sept. 27, the city’s tentative date to reopen the intersection, Dobson said.
According to Dobson’s statement:
The State Street crossings at McKinley and Roosevelt avenues have been closed since mid-August and will remain closed until Oct. 18, the city’s tentative date for reopening State Street from Lexington Boulevard to Garfield Avenue.
People traveling to and from main lower campus will be able to use Park Avenue either to or from Summit Avenue, or State Street either to or from the east driveway of the Hibbard parking lot.
Dobson urged travelers to plan for extra time traveling to and from classes and work, or carpool, take the bus, walk or bicycle to campus in September.
“The UW-Eau Claire Police, in collaboration with the Eau Claire Police Department, will be monitoring traffic flows and assisting as needed, with the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists being our priority,” Dobson said.
Eau Claire Transit buses and The Priory shuttle will pick up and drop off riders at Centennial Hall along Park Avenue as usual, although the road closures will affect the schedules of both of these services, Dobson said.
Community members should visit uwec.ly/parking to find updated schedules.