EAU CLAIRE ̶ Forecasters expect some thunderstorms tonight in the Chippewa Valley, and there’s a chance some could become severe.
The National Weather Service gives the Eau Claire area an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms, “mainly before 3 a.m.” Rain totals in the area are not expected to be more than a quarter-inch, though higher amounts are possible under particularly heavy storms.
There will be plenty of energy for the storms to work with. Monday’s highs for the area are near 90 degrees. Even the overnight temperatures are only expected to dip into the upper 60s.
The Storm Prediction Center expects evening development of storms capable of bringing the area “large hail [and] damaging winds.” The SPC placed the Eau Claire area in the slight risk category Monday morning.
Area residents are encouraged to have multiple ways of receiving storm warnings, especially given the possibility the storms will arrive after people have gone to bed.