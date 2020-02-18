A Strum man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 1995.
Conrad A. Leskela, 46, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Emily Long placed Leskela on three years of probation, fined him $1,854 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Leskela cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Leskela was arrested for drunken driving at 9:15 p.m. on June 1, 2018, following a traffic stop on Bellinger Street.
Leskela told police he had six or seven beers and failed field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was .258.
Leskela was previously convicted of drunken driving in July 1995 in Jackson County, in August 2005 in Eau Claire County, and in February 2019 and March 2019 in Trempealeau County.