The “Military Makeover” episodes featuring Strum veteran Sgt. Steven Wojcik and his family will begin airing this week on Lifetime.
The first episode will run at 6:30 a.m. Friday.
The reality TV show, starring host Montel William and special guest WWE star Lacey Evans, will depict the renovation of the Wojciks’ ranch-style home in Strum over seven episodes. The remodeling is made possible through donations of materials and decor from national and local companies and labor by area volunteers.
Wojcik, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer, served four years of active duty with the U.S. Marines and 16 years in the Army Reserve. He was seriously injured in 2004 while serving in Iraq when a roadside bomb exploded among vehicles in his convoy and still deals with chronic pain.
Cast and crew members from the show were in Strum to film from Sept. 23 until what they call the “Big Reveal” on Oct. 3. Williams called the Wojciks an “extremely deserving family” and said he was impressed at the community support for the family and the makeover project.
The “Military Makeover” episodes featuring the Wojciks are scheduled to air at 6:30 a.m. on Lifetime on the following dates: Episode 1, Nov. 8 and 28; Episode 2, Nov. 15 and Dec. 5; Episode 3, Nov. 22 and Dec. 19; Episode 4, Nov. 29 and Dec. 26; Episode 5, Dec. 6 and Jan. 3; Episode 6, Dec. 13 and Jan. 9; and Episode 7, Dec. 20 and Jan. 17.
All episodes also are available to watch online at militarymakeover.tv after they air.
A sneak preview video of the Wojcik episodes can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=AYJdvCM3kFE.