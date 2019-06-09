Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire County.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office:
Officers were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash, with injury, at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Prill Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed both vehicles were westbound on U.S. 12 before the crash. The lead vehicle, a gray Toyota Camry, was being operated by a lone adult female. She was slowing her vehicle to turn left off U.S. 12 onto Prill Road. The second vehicle, a gray Kia van occupied by an adult male operator and an adult female passenger, was following the gray Toyota. The Kia ran into the rear of the Toyota, at or near highway speeds, as it slowed.
All involved individuals were evaluated for injuries and released at the scene or transported to area hospitals for further evaluation. All injuries at this point appear to be minor in nature and non-life threatening.
The operator of the Kia van will be cited for inattentive operation. The names of those involved are not being released.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Township Fire Department, Altoona Fire Department, Altoona Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Department medics.