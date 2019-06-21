The Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club are hosting a grand re-opening event Sunday morning at McDonough Park to mark improvements to the pickleball courts.
The event will include a ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m., followed by mixed doubles social play for CVPC members.
The newly painted three-color courts, pavement projects and other improvements to the park recently were completed. More improvements for McDonough Park and the courts are planned as funds become available.
Eau Claire Parks and Recreation received a $20,000 Hometown Health Grant from Mayo Clinic Health System in 2018 to promote active aging fitness facilities in the park. The project will provide an outdoor space for affordable, accessible and fun low‐impact exercise options encouraging older adults to live healthier, more active lives.