A Target vice president is the spring 2020 Innovator in Residence at UW-River Falls.
Greg Van Bellinger will speak on “Innovation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center. The lecture is free and open to the public and is hosted by the Center for Innovation and Business Development at UW-River Falls.
Van Bellinger has over 25 years of experience in product design and creative leadership ranging between apparel and industrial design. He leads the product design and development vision, brand strategy, quality roadmap and innovation for Target Corp.'s Home and Hardlines business, including electronics, sporting goods, seasonal, furniture, and lighting.
He promotes an environment focused on creativity and innovation, encouraging curiosity, differentiation and consumer relevancy to design unique to everyday products.