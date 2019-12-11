An Eau Claire male, 17-year-old Aaron Jones, has been arrested in connection with package thefts from porches on Eau Claire's west side.
According to Eau Claire police:
Reports were received just after 11 a.m. Monday of an individual stealing packages from porches in the 2000 block of 11th Street.
A neighbor observed a male go up to her neighbor's porch and take a package right after a Federal Express driver dropped it off.
Officers were able to follow tracks through the snow and located the package. It had been opened, but the contents were still inside.
While this was occurring, additional reports of package thefts from the neighborhood were being called in.
Officers continued to walk the neighborhood and located two additional packages that had been opened and discarded.
These packages were returned to their owners.
Jones was located a few blocks away and arrested for the thefts.
No additional stolen property was found on Jones.