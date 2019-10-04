A 19-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Dunn County.
Anthony Giovanoni lost control of a motorcycle and crashed near exit 52 on Interstate 94 near Elk Mound, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.
The state patrol responded to the crash at about 10:48 a.m. Thursday.
Giovanoni was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire via helicopter, according to the state patrol.
The crash is under investigation.
The Elk Mound fire department and Colfax EMS also responded to the crash.