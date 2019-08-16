A teenager died Friday while cleaning up storm damage outside Chetek after a falling tree struck him.
The boy was assisting in storm cleanup with a large group of people, did not see a falling tree and was struck in the fall, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.
Life-saving measures were attempted at a residence outside of Chetek but the teen died at the scene.
The teen was from out of the area and his family has been notified, the department stated.
The name and age of the teenager has not been released.
Chetek Fire and Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office assisted the department at the scene.