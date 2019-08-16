A teenager died Friday while cleaning up storm damage outside Chetek after a falling tree struck him, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said Friday in a news release.
The boy was assisting in storm cleanup with a large group of people, did not see a falling tree and was struck in the fall.
Life-saving measures were attempted at a residence outside of Chetek but the teen died at the scene.
The teen was from outside the area and his family has been notified, the department stated.
The teenager's identity has not been released.
Chetek Fire and Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office assisted the department at the scene.